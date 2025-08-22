MIAMI (WSVN) - A balcony fire that erupted at a Miami high-rise has been extinguished.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the area off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Eighth Street on Friday morning.

Cameras captured heavy smoke pouring out of the balcony.

Officials said a man grabbed a fire extinguisher and extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived.

The flames were contained to the balcony and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.