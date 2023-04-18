BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Bal Harbour Police Department unveiled a new cruiser design in an effort to promote awareness and inclusivity.

Renowned artist Romero Britto created the design for the police department in honor of Autism Acceptance Month.

The new cruiser is just another step in their efforts to promote inclusivity and support for those on the autism spectrum.

Bal Harbour PD was recognized in the past for their continued support of autism awareness programs.

