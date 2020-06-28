Bake sale held in Coral Gables to benefit YES Institute

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community received some sweet support for Pride Month, thanks to a popular bake sale.

The Putting on the Pounds Bake Sale made its return to Coral Gables on Sunday.

The one-day event benefited the YES Institute, an education center with the goal of preventing teenage suicide in the LGBTQ community.

Local food vendors like Night Owl Cookies and The Salty Donut were on hand to sell their baked goods, all while abiding by social distancing rules

