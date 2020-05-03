Bake sale held in Coral Gables to benefit restaurant, hospitality workers

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A big bake sale to help local restaurants and hospitality workers returned to Coral Gables with more sweet and savory treats.

The Putting on the Pounds Bake Sale was held Sunday at the home of Lee Schrager, the founder and director of the South Beach Food & Wine Festival.

All the money raised will be going to restaurant and hospitality workers who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bake sale expanded its menu this weekend to add homemade cheddar biscuits, a cocktail mixer and more.

Schrager said they held a bake sale last weekend and will hold another one next Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.