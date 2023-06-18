MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It was all systems go at Miami International Airport a day after an outage caused a frustrating backlog of baggage, but some travelers were still dealing with the ripple effects.

7News cameras on Sunday captured long lines at the airport as passengers waited for their bags.

“It’s been crazy,” said a traveler. “It should be easier.”

“We’re all waiting,” said another traveler.

Authorities confirmed the system that the Transportation Security Agency uses to screen and move checked bags at the airports South Terminal malfunctioned Saturday afternoon, causing a travel nightmare for many passengers flying out of the airport.

The outage resulted in massive lines and piles of luggage everywhere.

“It’s always a frustration here,” said traveler Gandhar Patak.

“They’re insane. This [line] is extra long. We’ve been here for, like, over an hour,” said another traveler.

The good news is that the system was back online by Sunday morning.

The bad news is that passengers still had to deal with hours-long delays and a bit of a hiccup in their trip, flying in and out of MIA.

“We never check in bags, either, on purpose, and I feel like I’ll never do it again,” said a traveler.

“An airport as big as Miami should take care of this,” said Patak.

Agents at the airport who spoke with 7News, however, said things have been running smoothly on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, there is no word as to what caused the outage.

Airport officials advise travelers to check their flight’s status and give themselves more time when they head to MIA.

