DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The nonprofit Little Lighthouse Foundation has raised money for its annual back-to-school drive to help thousands of children stock up on supplies in time for the start of the school year.

Volunteers on Thursday prepared backpacks at a warehouse in Doral. They’re filled with essentials bought from donations that totaled $30,000.

“It’s what they need. They have backpacks, school supplies; we have everything incorporated into that backpack,” said Jonathan Babicka with the Little Lighthouse Foundation. “They are well equipped. It’s a confidence booster, it’s getting them started on the right foot for their school year so they can have academic success.”

The supplies will be distributed to 2,200 children on Friday at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

