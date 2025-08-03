DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s that time of the year — communities coming together to make sure children are set for school — and South Florida is no exception.

Doral Central Park turned into a back-to-school bash on Saturday with thousands of backpacks up for grabs.

Families picked up school supplies, and they also lined up for free haircuts and health screenings.

Even teachers were shown love with special kits to help gear up for the new year.

Back-to-school prep was also in full swing in Fort Lauderdale.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County handed out more than 500 pairs of shoes at Snyder Park on Saturday.

The shoe distribution all part of the Lace Up for Learning program, which aims to make sure kids start the school year off on the right foot.

