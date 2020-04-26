Bacardi to donate 12K hand sanitizer bottles to South Florida 1st responders

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bacardi will be donating 12,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to police and fire departments across South Florida as a show of appreciation to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

A company spokesperson said Sunday that the 750-milliliter bottles will be making their way beginning this week to agencies in municipalities like Coral Gables, Hialeah, Homestead, Miami, Pinecrest, South Miami and Sweetwater.

Officials said donations will also reach local hospitals during the next two to three weeks.

The company also said 5,000 indirect chemical splash goggles and 2,000 hooded disposable coveralls will be donated to Jackson Memorial Hospital sometime this week.

The family-owned business has produced 120,000 bottles, totaling about 24,000 gallons, at its Jacksonville facility. They will all be donated to organizations across the state.

Bacardi’s Jacksonville facility is one of 10 across the globe that have shifted focus to help with production of hand sanitizer.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.