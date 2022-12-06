SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After spending some time in rehab, a baby sea turtle has been released back into the wild.

The young reptile was taken to Zoo Miami after being found tangled in a net and in bad health.

The zoo’s health team worked day and night to restore the animal’s health.

After becoming healthy, the turtle was taken to Key West before being let go.

