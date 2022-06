MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers rescued a baby heron they found in need of help while on patrol.

The department’s Intracoastal Marine squad brought it to Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

Vets conducted an exam and said the heron may have suffered head trauma.

