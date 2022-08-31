MIAMI (WSVN) - A baby giraffe made its debut at Zoo Miami.

The newborn checked out her surroundings after being born last week.

Her mother, named Sabra, watched her and let her interact with other members of the herd.

The unnamed calf is being nursed and is doing well, as she is now fully integrated into the herd of nine.

She and her mother are expected to stay with the herd and be in the exhibit with them going forward.

