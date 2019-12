SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new male flamingo named Solo explored his exhibit at Zoo Miami.

Solo is the first flamingo to hatch at the zoo in over a decade.

He hatched on September 25th and had to be artificially incubated after his parents rejected him.

The zoo said he’s adjusting well and so far hasn’t ruffled any feathers.

