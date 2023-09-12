HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A unique and tenacious baby crocodile has become the latest resident at the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary in Homestead.

Born without eyes, this remarkable crocodile, fittingly named “Vision,” has quickly captured the hearts of those caring for him.

Vision came into the world on May 10 and was quietly introduced to the sanctuary, with the staff initially uncertain about his prognosis. However, recent updates indicated that, despite his visual impairment, Vision is thriving.

The Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary decided to share his story, highlighting Vision’s remarkable adaptability and resilience. While he may lack eyesight, Vision’s other functions and senses are fully operational, with an insatiable appetite leading the way.

The sanctuary noted, “He’s very snappy when it comes to his food, which is a good thing.”

Vision currently consumes three pinky mice daily and navigates his enclosure, thoughtfully designed to facilitate his learning process despite his blindness.

Being born without eyes can sometimes indicate underlying brain damage, and Vision’s skull exhibits a slight dome shape, suggesting potential brain enlargement. However, the sanctuary is cautiously optimistic about his future.

Vision is closely monitored by the sanctuary staff, ensuring he receives the care and attention he needs. Despite his unique circumstances, the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary believes that Vision’s indomitable spirit will enable him to thrive in his new environment.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.