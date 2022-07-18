HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby boy has been found dead in a Homestead daycare.

It happened Monday at the Lincoln-Marti Daycare near North Krome Avenue and Northwest Fifth street.

Officials said a worker saw the baby wasn’t breathing. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His grandfather said he still doesn’t know what happened.

“I came out of the house, I was going to the hospital, and then my son called me right back and told me they had pronounced him deceased,” said Sean Thomlin, “so I came here, straight to the school, to find out any information about that situation and that was probably around before 2 o’clock, and I ‘m still sitting here, and I haven’t gotten any information or anything yet.”

Thomlin said the baby’s name is Tayvon Thomlin and he was only 10 months old.

Police are currently investigating.

