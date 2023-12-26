MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane problem forces a flight to turn around after taking off from Miami International Airport.

Aviana Airlines flight 451 was heading to Nicaragua, until somewhere south of Key West the pilot reported a technical problem and circled back to MIA.

The airport said the problem was a cracked windshield.

The passengers boarded another flight on Monday evening for the trip to Central America.

