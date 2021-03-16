Aventura veterinarian accused of sexually abusing dog, possessing child pornography

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a veterinarian in Aventura on Tuesday after being accused of animal abuse and possession of child pornography.

Dr. Prentiss Madden is usually seen in photos wearing colorful scrubs and cuddling adorable dogs, but the 40-year-old has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing an animal.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations would only confirm Madden’s arrest, but the Miami Herald reported that a tip led to a raid at his home in February.

Federal agents reportedly seized devices that later revealed images believed to be of Madden sexually abusing a dog as well as child pornography.

The website of the Aventura vet clinic where Madden worked, Caring Hands Animal Hospital, showed he’s an Alabama native and a medical director.

Madden’s picture and bio are no longer on the site.

The manager gave 7News a statement prepared by the vet clinic’s attorney that reads in part, “We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden. We immediately terminated Mr. Madden two weeks ago upon learning that he was under investigation for these heinous and unthinkable crimes. Our legal team, and every single member of the Caring Hands family will be doing everything in our power to aid law enforcement and facilitate their investigation and prosecution.”

The Herald reports that Madden will be in federal court on Wednesday.

