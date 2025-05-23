AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A concerned and saddened community came together in Aventura to mourn the young couple who was shot and killed outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

7News cameras captured a speaker addressing between 75 and 100 attendees at the memorial held at The Shoppes at The Waterways, Friday evening.

People gathered to remember the two staffers at the Israeli Embassy in the nation’s capital who, authorities said, were murdered while leaving a reception for young diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum, Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was taken into custody shortly after. Video shows the 31-year-old shouting “Free Palestine” as he was taken away.

City leaders at the memorial in Aventura said they are uniting against hate and offered words of strength and encouragement during this difficult time.

The memorial was organized by Aventura-Cares, a nonprofit that was co-founded by Aventura City Commissioner Rachel S. Friedland. She spoke with 7News before the event got underway.

“We are gathering because hate and antisemitism took over the world, in Washington, D.C., two days ago, and we are coming to unte against hate,” said Friedland. “If this can happen in Washington, it can happen anywhere in the world, and we have to stand tall and let our elected officials know to stand up and fight against this, to protect everybody.”

Federal authorities said that after his arrest, Rodriguez told police, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.”

Speakers at the memorial reiterated the message that “Aventura stands with Israel and condemns all forms of hate.”

According to Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Lischinsky had bought an engagement ring and was going to propose to Milgrim during an upcoming trip to Jerusalem.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.