AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police in Aventura are warning people about a Christmas scam as the holiday season gets underway.

A flyer posted to social media outlets asks vendors to book a spot in a family fun day event called “Christmas Bazaar,” supposedly scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.

But Aventura Police said on Saturday that the event is not real and not permitted in the city.

Police advise the community not to book anything with anyone posting the flyer.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.