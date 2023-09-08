PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An Aventura Police officer was arrested this week stemming from an incident involving his soon-to-be ex-wife who, police said, he allegedly molested while she slept.

According to Aventura Police, 50-year-old Kevin Bascle was arrested Tuesday by Plantation Police on two counts of domestic battery.

Officials said the victim, who has been married to Bascle for seven years and is currently in the process of divorcing him, informed the police that she takes prescription medication to help her sleep, which leaves her unable to recall events, even if she is woken up.

As a result, the victim had installed a surveillance camera in her separate bedroom.

On two separate occasions in July and September, police said, the camera captured video of Bascle entering the victim’s bedroom and engaging in unwanted sexual acts while she was asleep.

Police said the victim maintained that she had repeatedly expressed her lack of interest in any intimate relations with him.

Armed with the video evidence, the victim went to police, which led to Bascle’s arrest on two counts of simple battery.

Bascle has since been released on bond.

