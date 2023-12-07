FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was trial time for a South Florida police officer accused of robbing two men he believed stole from his wife.

Taking the stand in court on Wednesday, Kenley LaFalaise, one of the alleged victims, did not mince words when asked to repeat what the defendant, Aventura Police Officer David Delgado, said to him on the day of the incident.

“‘Shut the [expletive] up.’ That’s what he said: ‘shut the [expletive] up, shut the [expletive] up before I shoot you.’ That’s what he said to me,” said LaFalaise.

Prosecutors said Delgado, 33, pulled a gun on LaFalaise and roughed him up in Pompano Beach back in May.

At the time, Delgado’s wife was a valet driver at Aventura Mall. Prosecutors said she left her phone in LaFalaise’s car, and Delgado, in his police unit, tracked the phone to Pompano Beach.

When he located LaFalaise, prosecutors said, Delgado pointed a gun at him and handcuffed him and his friend.

Delgado was arrested a month later and suspended from the force. He had no comment when he bailed out of jail.

Part of the encounter in Pompano Beach was captured on cellphone video.

LaFalaise, who requested a translator for most of his testimony, said the incident left him injured, but defense attorneys said he was well enough to go out later that same night.

“But yet you go to a party after the incident in the parking lot occurred, is that correct?” a defense attorney asked LaFalaise.

“Yes, I went to play,” LaFalaise said through a translator.

Delgado’s trial continues on Thursday. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.