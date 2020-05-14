Aventura officers lead high school seniors in parade celebrating graduations

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura Police led the way as the city’s high school seniors and their parents trailed behind to celebrate their graduations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Area residents were given a heads up of Thursday’s parade-style celebration to come out and cheer on the students.

“I don’t think any other class is going to have an experience like this, and I just feel very special,” said high school graduate Shamila Martin, “especially because people came out of their houses just to wave at us or say congratulations.”

Officials even encouraged students and parents to deck out their cars or have students dress up in gear from their future colleges.

