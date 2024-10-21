AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A former Aventura condo president, accused of a laundry list of crimes, is hoping to bond out of jail.

After spending weeks behind bars, a judge allowed Gregori Arzumanov to go back to the same condo that, prosecutors said, he stole from.

Dressed in orange, Arzumanov appeared in court, Monday morning.

“Let’s address the Nebbia,” the judge said.

The judge had to make sure that the money he was using to get out of jail did not come from the alleged crimes that put him in jail in the first place.

“The defense has provided multiple bank records,” said Assistant State Attorney Elvia Medina Marcus.

In court, it was revealed that the bail money would be coming from Arzumanov’s step-daughter’s bank account rather than his own.

The former president of Turnberry on the Green Condominium in Aventura is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from the association and using the money for things like artwork and airplane fuel for flight lessons.

“He took over not just the building, but all, everything going on around the building, every asset used in and around the building,” said Aventura Police Chief Michael Bentolila. “It was a complete takeover. I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire career.”

Money is at the center of everything in this case, which Aventura Police have been investigating for four years before Arzumanov was led out of the condo’s lobby in handcuffs.

7 Investigates last week raised questions about a $15,000 check that was paid by the association in April to the law firm now representing Arzumanov in his criminal case.

“I said to the state, if it turns out that check was somehow given improperly, I’ll refund the money,” said Sam Rabin, who is Arzumanov’s attorney.

Arzumanov pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday, including racketeering, organized fraud and money laundering.

“Just to confirm, the passports have been surrendered?” said the judge.

“Yes, judge,” said Rabin.

“Satisfied, bond may be posted,” the judge said.

Arzumanov’s bond was set at $350,000, which means he has to pay $35,000 to get out.

