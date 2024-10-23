AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A former president condo association president accused of stealing over $1.5 million from the association is out of jail on bond.

Gregori Arzumanov was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old appeared in court on Monday, where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Laua A. Stuzin ensured that the money he would use to pay for his bail did not come from the alleged crimes he committed.

As he exited the jail, 7News cameras were present as Arzumanov walked out with his glasses on and a button-up shirt. He declined to make any statements regarding the serious charges against him.

In court, it was determined that the bail money would be coming from his stepdaughter’s bank account and not his own. Stuzin allowed him to post bond, which was set at $350,000, but Arzumanov only had to pay $35,000 for his release.

Arzumanov is the former president of Turnberry on the Green Condominium, located at 19501 W. Country Club Drive in Aventura.

He was arrested in October for allegedly stealing $1.5 million from the association and using the money he swindled to pay for purchases like artwork and airplane fuel for flight lessons instead of making repairs to the building.

“He took over, not just the building, but all – everything going on around the building, every asset used in and around the building,” said Aventura Police Chief Michael Bentolila. “It was a complete takeover. I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire career.”

The investigation into Arzumanov’s activities had been ongoing for four years before his arrest, with money being a critical element in the case.

In addition, a recent report by 7 Investigates raised questions about a $15,000 check that the condominium association issued in April to the law firm now representing Arzumanov in his criminal defense.

“I said to the state, ‘If it turns out that check was somehow given improperly, I’ll refund the money,’” said Sam Rabin, Arzumanov’s attorney.

Arzumanov pleaded not guilty to all charges, including racketeering, organized fraud and money laundering.

