AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A community in Aventura came together to grieve after six Israeli hostages were killed by Hamas, as they hope for a cease-fire deal.

Around 100 people gathered to pray and grieve outside the Waterways Shops, located at 3585 NE 207th Street, starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

City leaders joined residents for an evening of prayer and song, while holding onto hope that the remaining hostages will be freed soon.

People gathered in the same spot they did on Oct. 9, 2024 — two days after Hamas stormed the Israel-Gaza border to begin the war.

Aventura leaders shared their support for the grieving families

“So this is a moment for our city, our community, to come together to grieve and to share our love and support,” said Aventura Commissioner Rachel Friedland.

Israelis were plunged into grief and anger last weekend after, the Israeli military said, six hostages were killed by their captors in Gaza just as troops were closing in on their location.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.