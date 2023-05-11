AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Students were left shaken after a bus aide got angry, and one of those students caught the incident on video.

“[Expletive] if you touch me, I swear to God!” said the man working on the bus.

Her father said he is upset with what his daughter had to endure on the ride home from school Wednesday.

The girl is an eighth grader at Aventura City of Excellence School (ACES) Charter School in Aventura.

“He looked like he was ready to hit someone,” said Mia, who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

She said she was on the way from school on the bus, when she said, the bus aide started screaming at the driver.

“Run, run your [expletive] mouth to these [expletive] kids again,” said the aide on the video. “I’m talking to you, you passive-aggressive [expletive].”

Mia was among the students who pulled out their phones as the scene unfolded.

“I saw how bad it was. I felt like there should be like proof, like people should know that I’m on a bus, and he’s screaming crazy, like, it was violent. He was cussing at us,” she said. “We didn’t even do anything to him.”

As the aide went on with his tirade, the bus driver tried to order him off the bus, but he refused.

Students were seen in the video becoming afraid and considering using the back emergency exit.

Eventually, the students climbed over seats to exit through the front door.

“And I was like, ‘Could you move?'” said Mia, “and he’s like, ‘I’m not moving,’ and he started cussing. He’s like, ‘I hope you burn in hell, I’m not moving,’ and I had to climb over the seat, and he’s like, ‘If you touch me, I swear to God, I’ll touch you even harder.'”

Yaniv, Mia’s father, said he got a call from his upset daughter.

“He stood up, and he looked at her and them and, like, started cursing,” he said.

Yaniv would like to see something done with this bus aide.

“The company that hired these guys should do much better work, checking their background, see if they can handle kids,” he said. “Kids are different, they’re special.”

The school put out a statement that read in part, “Administration and City Officials are aware of a disturbing video depicting an incident on bus 4 this afternoon. The incident was unfortunately witnessed by students and involved two employees of A1A, our bus vendor. ACES students and employees were not directly involved. We will investigate fully…”

7News has reached out to that bus company, but as of Wednesday night has yet to hear back.

