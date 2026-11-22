SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left damaged after an incident outside an AutoNation store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured the damaged car next to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The vehicle was left with a smashed door, torn off front bumper, and a cracked windshield.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown as of Sunday morning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.