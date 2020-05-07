Auto dealer Braman Miami hosts blood drive

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local companies and organizations joined forces in an effort to replenish the state’s decreasing blood supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Automotive dealer Braman Miami teamed up with the blood donation center OneBlood and City of Miami Police to host a blood drive at the dealership’s location on Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday.

Organizers accepted donations until 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

