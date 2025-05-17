MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The nonprofit organization Autism Speaks held a summit in Miami Beach to promote inclusion and empower individuals on the spectrum.

The two-day event, which kicked off Friday, brings together advocates, families and experts to support neurodivergent individuals, especially those who are transitioning into adulthood and joining the workforce.

“Autism Speaks really has created this summit to really focus on those initiatives of what happens after age 22,” said Candi Spitz, the executive director for Autism Speaks in Florida. “People just forget that our kids do grow up, and all of our safety and all of our concerns really do change, so that really needs to be a new focus.”

7News anchor Robbin Simmons was an emcee for the event.

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan.

