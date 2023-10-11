MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was arrested after she was caught driving a vehicle resembling a Florida Highway Patrol unit along the Palmetto Expressway in Medley, and she gave troopers a strange reason why she chose the colors of the law enforcement agency, authorities said.

According to authorities, FHP troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger with the same color scheme as FHP vehicles, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The stop occurred along the northbound lanes of State Road 826 near Northwest 74th Street.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle had a blue LED overhead lightbar and an emergency siren. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver, identified as Iulia Pugachev, 28, was arrested.

Credit: FHP Credit: FHP Credit: FHP

Authorities informed Pugachev that vehicles in Florida cannot have the same color scheme as FHP’s marked patrol units, black and tan.

Pugachev, according to officials, told troopers that she had purchased the vehicle in this condition from a car auction, unaware that FHP vehicles are repainted before being auctioned.

Dmitry Pugachev, the owner of the dealership that provided the license plate to Mrs. Pugachev, was also questioned.

Officials said the vehicle was last registered in Louisiana, but it had no current license plate registered in any state.

According to the arrest report, Pugachev said that she and her husband had bought the vehicle with physical damage and intended to use it for their security company, FSO Guard.

Pugachev said, according to the arrest report, the vehicle was repaired and outfitted with the blue and white light bar system by a mechanic in Hollywood. She also said that the vehicle’s black and tan wrap was inspired by FHP’s color scheme.

The arrest report states Pugachev told investigators she “requested the wrap business next to the body shop to wrap the vehicle in black and tan because she had previously seen FHP’s marked patrol units and fell in love with the color scheme.”

Mrs. Pugachev was charged with fraud, operating a motor vehicle with no registration, imitation of an FHP-marked unit, and misuse of a dealer license plate. She was not booked and was granted a promise to appear in court.

According to FHP, it is a first-degree misdemeanor for a vehicle to be painted with the same color scheme prescribed for FHP vehicles.

Officials are asking anyone who may have encountered this vehicle in a traffic stop to report it.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.