NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - On March 7, Dory Veldine Pierre was critically injured in the area of Northwest 123rd Street and Northwest 21st Place. The authorities are now seeking information from the public to help solve the case.

The 21-year-old, a resident of the area, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where she succumbed to her injuries one week later. The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) has launched an investigation into the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dory Veldine Pierre

Anyone with information relating to the case is being asked to contact MDPD Detective P. Klimick at 305-471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

