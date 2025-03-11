MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of accessing an elderly victim’s bank account and personal information and making unauthorized purchases at a Walmart in Miami.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the suspect allegedly used the victim’s card and personal details to commit grand theft at the Walmart located at 8400 Southwest 24th Street.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

