MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a subject who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor in her room.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted sexual battery in the area of Northeast 208th Street and Northeast Fifth Place at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 15.

According to investigators, the young victim was sleeping in her bedroom when she was woken up by a strange movement in her bed.

The 12-year-old victim told police an unknown male had attempted to remove her shorts before she struck him in the groin area and began to scream.

The subject fled through the bedroom window in an unknown direction, according to detectives.

Authorities say the subject may be between 15 and 19 years old, about six feet tall and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with gray or light-colored pants with a white ski mask that covered his face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Special Victims Deputy A. Huarte or Sgt. J. Valdivia at (305) 715-3300. You can also contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.