MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department has issued a call for public assistance in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Model City area.

Rosa Teresa Manrique Leon was last seen wearing a white and blue plaid long-sleeve shirt over a lavender shirt, with black pants and white sneakers.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Family members are deeply concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Leon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 immediately.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.