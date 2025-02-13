NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two possible shooting suspects are in custody following a pursuit led to a bailout on Interstate 95, causing multiple crashes and major traffic disruptions in North Miami-Dade.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, were pursuing a black Nissan Altima that was possibly involved in a shooting in West Park. A man and a woman exited the vehicle and ran across several lanes of traffic on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, according to Ralph Rayburn in 7Skyforce.

After a short foot pursuit in a residential community, both suspects were taken into custody.

At least four to five vehicles were involved in crashes, with five lanes of I-95 blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Two travel lanes remain open.

Drivers are advised to expect significant delays in the area.

