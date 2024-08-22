SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a detainee who escaped from the Krome Immigration Detention Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The escape occurred Wednesday night at the facility located at 18201 SW 12th Street, where immigration processing takes place.

A large-scale search operation has been underway, primarily focusing on a wooded area surrounding the center.

Details regarding how the detainee escaped remain unclear, and their identity has not been released.

As of Thursday morning, the search for the escaped detainee continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.