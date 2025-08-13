HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a couple wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this month and a missing 5-month-old infant who may be in danger.

Authorities said 32-year-old Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez and 27-year-old Ariely Alvarez Cabrera are wanted for the Aug. 3 killing of 37-year-old Daylon Fleitas Gonzalez, who was initially reported missing to the Hialeah Police Department last week.

Investigators believe the pair may be traveling with the baby, whose safety is a concern.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

