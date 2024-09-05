HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old Pompano Beach man who was last seen in Homestead.

According to BSO, Abe Lovincchio was last seen in the 900 block of Baptist Way in Homestead at around 9 a.m., Wednesday.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, 2 inches, weighing around 180 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

BSO said that according to his family, he experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Lovincchio’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP.

