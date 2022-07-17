MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old woman after she went missing and is described as endangered.

City of Miami Police said Zoila Aboresco Leon was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood Sunday.

Aboresco Leon stands 5 feet, 1 inch, weighs 108 pounds and has blonde hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans, khaki cardigan with beige sandals.

According to authorities, Aboresco Leon also suffers from Dementia.

Officials urge anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact Detective Reiner or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

