FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old woman who went missing from Florida City.

According to police, Elizabeth Kengel was last seen April 14 at her residence located in the 1400 block of North Krome Avenue.

Kengel was last in touch with her family March 21.

She stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds and has brown hair.

Authorities said Kengel may be in need of services.

Anyone with any information concerning Kengel’s whereabouts should contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-418-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 with information

