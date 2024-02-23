MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an incident involving a seaplane near PortMiami.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m., Friday, and reportedly involved a total seven passengers on board the seaplane.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, all passengers have been successfully evacuated from the vessel and no injuries have been reported.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the seaplane could be seen in the water flipped on its side.

According to FlightAware, the plane is a Cessna 208 with the tail number n85WL and departed from West Palm Beach (PBI) at 1:04 p.m.

The seaplane was towed to Sea Tow.

