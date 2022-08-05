OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision in Opa Locka resulted in three people needing treatment. One patient had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The crash happened just east of 22nd Avenue in State Road Nine, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to both sides of the east and west lanes to care for the victims involved in the crash.

According to MDFR, the incident was a head-on traffic collision caused by a red vehicle and a red pick up truck.

In the center of the lanes, fire rescue had to extricate two people that were still trapped in their vehicle by lifting the roof off with the jaws of life.

7Skyforce hovered over the wreck were one woman was seen sitting in a chair and being treated.

She was referred to as BLS or Basic Life Support, which meant that she will be OK.

Two patients were trauma alerts and transported by air rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The third patient’s condition is unknown.

SR Nine roadways were closed all the way back on the east side of the Golden Glades interchange and the west side of 22nd Avenue.

