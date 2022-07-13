(WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood and Miami responded to reports of bomb threats in the area.

The Hollywood Police Department were investigating a call of a bomb at an office building at 6565 Taft St., Wednesday.

In Miami, police received a call of a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m.

Video sent to 7News showed a large police presence at the Miami International University of Art & Design campus, located at 1501 Biscayne Blvd.

According to Miami Police, the threat of a bomb seemed to be unfounded.

Officials continued a sweep of the area as a precaution.

