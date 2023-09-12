NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a school in a North Miami Beach school following reports of a bomb threat.

On Tuesday morning, authorities were at the scene of Scheck Hillel Community School, located at 19000 NE 25th Ave. where students and faculty were evacuated onto the school’s football field as a precaution.

Allegedly, reports of a former student on the campus with some sort of device, which is what prompted the investigation. Although this information has not been confirmed by police, officials said this incident is being investigated as a swatting call.

A book bag and cell phone were left in one of the entrances of the school, which appears to be the center of the investigation.

Police have been contacted for more information on the bomb threat.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.