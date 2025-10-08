MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have released body camera footage showing officers rescuing four men off the coast in Miami after their boat capsized.

The four men said they were fishing when a big wave crashed into their vessel, knocking them overboard and capsizing the boat, Monday night.

“Attention all units, we’re receiving a call on the water in Government Cut, in the area just south of the Jetty,” said a 911 police dispatcher.

Dispatcher audio captured the terrifying moments on the water.

“Vessel has already sank, there’s four people in the water and only one lifejacket,” said a dispatcher.

Officials said the four men clung to the one lifejacket as they waited for police to arrive.

Miami Beach Police released the body camera video that captures the moment officers pulled all four men out of the water and back to safety.

“You got lifejackets?” an officer is heard asking the men.

Moments later, officers toss multiple lifejackets to the men, shouting instructions in Spanish to put them on.

A witness described the quick response as authorities raced to the rescue.

“I saw the police show up, it’s eight police cars and then the water patrol and the Coast Guard came rushing in with all their boats and got the passengers off, but it was a quick response,” said Bruce Gibbs, a witness.

All four men were checked out by paramedics and got back home safely.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.