HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released video showing an undercover officer meeting with an alleged drug dealer during an undercover operation in Hialeah.

The investigation began April 21 when Hialeah Police Special Investigations Section’s Narcotics Unit received information that Peder Larsen, 48, was selling narcotics in the city.

Undercover detectives contacted Larsen to arrange a purchase of crystal methamphetamine at his home, located along the 5400 block of West 21st Court.

“If people would educate themselves a little, what the [expletive] it is, nobody would do that [expletive],” Larsen told the undercover officer.

Investigators said the video, recorded with a hidden camera, shows Larsen giving a lesson on the drugs he’s selling to the undercover officer.

“I normally sell it by the eight ball for $100, really [expletive]. Or an ounce for $600,” Larsen told the officer.

Larsen was arrested by police in June and charged with several counts of drug possession and trafficking.

Larsen and his wife, Sharon, who worked as a teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, was also charged with child neglect because, detectives said, some of the alleged drug deals happened while their 17-year-old daughter was in the home.

Sharon was later fired by the district.

Photos taken inside the home showed Larsen’s setup right next to a bed, with test tubes, baggies, scales, crystals, powders, pills and liquids all visible.

According to the arrest report, each time an undercover officer visited Larsen’s condo, they were led to the bedroom filled with the illicit drugs.

“So here this is, this is Afghan number four heroin,” said Larsen.

Investigators say officers purchased a variety of drugs and were offered plenty of advice from Larsen each time.

“Like, Afghan number four is going to be great for smoking it, shooting it, snorting it,” said Larsen.

After officers purchased the drugs, Larsen can be seen carefully counting the cash, even running it through a bill counter.

“I sell Adderall too; I sell it, like 100 for $140,” said Larsen.

According to the arrest report, Sharon initially told authorities she didn’t know about the alleged drug deals, but would later admit to being aware of his drug deals.

Last month, Larsen’s attorney argued his $905,000 bond was excessive but the judge disagreed.

Larsen remains behind bars while his wife is out on bond.

