NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released surveillance video of a deadly North Miami hit-and-run as the victim’s family is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

The heartless hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Northwest 131st Street and Seventh Avenue in North Miami at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance video released by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office shows 69-year-old Enrique De Moya crossing the road when a truck slammed into him and kept driving.

Enrique did not survive.

Investigators are hoping the surveillance video will help them track down the driver of the gray Toyota Tundra. Authorities believe the vehicle was a model made between 2014 and 2020.

The victim’s son called the driver behind the fatal hit-and-run “heartless.”

“It’s a lot to take in and we want justice for my father,” said Steven De Moya, the victim’s son. “It’s just disheartening to know that in today’s day and age, people are so inconsiderate and heartless.”

Enrique’s family is hoping anybody who may know anything about that vehicle or who the driver was will help them find closure and bring justice for him.

“If anyone in the public, anyone who saw anything, please contact the authorities. Any information would truly help; we really want my father to get the justice he deserves. We want to have closure,” said Steven.

Authorities also say the truck likely has some front-end damage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

