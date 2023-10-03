SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released images of the two individuals who were caught on camera stealing a new air conditioning unit from Saint Ann’s Mission in Southwest Miami-Dade and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them.

The incident occurred on Sept. 4 and local law enforcement is urging anyone who recognizes the individuals in the images to come forward with information.

Both Miami-Dade Police Department detectives and the Archdiocese of Miami are working collaboratively to bring these thieves to justice.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

