NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the investigation stalling, police have released a video of a dangerous drive in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A surveillance camera caught a U-haul pickup truck driving by a group of friends, when someone inside opened fire, hitting one man in the head.

Another man in the group shot at the truck.

The 30-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital and has had to undergo months of rehab.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood along Northwest 51st Street and 31st Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade in April.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police immediately.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.