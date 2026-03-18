MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera video shows the moments Miami Beach officers took a man into custody after he allegedly committed a cruel antisemitic attack against a teacher in 2025.

The new footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows Miami Beach officers placing handcuffs on 38-year-old Slemons Graves, who has been accused of committing an antisemitic attack on a teacher outside of a Jewish day school along the 500 block of 77th Street.

According to authorities, the teacher was making her way to school when she was accosted by Graves, Dec. 9, 2025.

Surveillance video from the area captured a woman screaming for help.

In the police report, the teacher told officers that Graves shouted “Move, you dirty Jew” at her.

Immediately after that, Graves allegedly ripped the woman’s cellphone from her hand and slapped her across the back of her head. Police then say Graves proceeded to spit in her face.

Throughout the entire incident, the woman can be heard pleading with the man to stop on surveillance footage.

The woman believes Graves was triggered by the sight of the Star of David necklace she wearing that day. During the confrontation, that necklace was ripped from her neck.

Several South Beach residents were disgusted to hear about the cruel attack.

“That’s terrible,” said a resident.

“It’s very concerning,” said a second.

The violent attack led to the day school beefing up their security measures.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner strongly condemned the attack the next day.

“It’s disgusting, it’s horrific,” said Meiner.

Graves didn’t get far, with officers tracking him down to nearby 75th Street and Collins Avenue less than 24 hours after the incident occurred.

“What am I being detained for?” Graves asked officers.

Officers confiscated Graves’ cellphone and he was later charged with battery with prejudice and strong arm robbery with prejudice.

Graves remains behind bars pending trial.

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