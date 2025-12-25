MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida real estate CEO had a very merry Christmas after authorities found his Porsche after it was stolen from his home in November.

The well-known CEO, Bobby Suarez, from the popular TV commercials for SelltoBobby.com told 7News it “feels like an unexpected Christmas gift” after Miami Gardens Police tracked down his stolen Porsche.

The luxury vehicle was taken from Suarez’s Northwest Miami-Dade home during a burglary in November.

Saurez told 7News Miami Gardens Police found his Porsche in the backyard of a home near Northwest 39th Place and Northwest 190th Street.

Photos taken after it was recovered shows some damage below the driver’s console. The thieves appeared to have ripped something out of the car and now it won’t start, according to Suarez.

The terrifying burglary happened while Suarez and his family were asleep inside.

“We feel violated,” Suarez said at the time.

Surveillance video from his home captured two men wearing black hoodies forcing their way into his home and even going into his children’s room.

The pair rifled through his home for 28 minutes, stealing two bags, keys to another vehicle and the Porsche that has now been returned.

Suarez told 7News the break-in left his family terrified on what else could’ve happened during the burglary.

“Somebody could get hurt. They could’ve done something to my daughters while they were sleeping. They could’ve done something to me or my wife,” said Suarez in November. “So if you know these individuals, please turn them in.”

In the surveillance footage, one brief moment got a decent view of one of the subject’s obscured face.

Suarez is still hoping the footage will help authorities identify who was responsible.

Suarez also said there were several other stolen vehicles found at the same address where they found his Porsche. He has not heard of any arrests being made.

7News reached out to Miami Gardens Police for more information on this case.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.